Ido Schoenberg Sells 132,006 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Well Price Performance

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.31. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 617,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Well by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,994 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 228,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 140,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,125,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,527 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

