Raju Mohan Sells 55,354 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,749,739.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,674,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Raju Mohan sold 23,003 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $654,205.32.

On Friday, December 2nd, Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $8,035,682.97.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

VTYX stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.