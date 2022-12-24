Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Horn R. Lawrence Van Acquires 1,860 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) Director Horn R. Lawrence Van purchased 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,961.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,961.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Harrow Health Trading Up 5.3 %
HROW opened at $14.21 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Read More
