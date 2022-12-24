Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Horn R. Lawrence Van Acquires 1,860 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) Director Horn R. Lawrence Van purchased 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,961.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,961.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harrow Health Trading Up 5.3 %

HROW opened at $14.21 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harrow Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,332,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 11.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

