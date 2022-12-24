Courier Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,829,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

