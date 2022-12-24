Courier Capital LLC Invests $229,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $235.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

