Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

TMO opened at $540.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

