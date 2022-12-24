Courier Capital LLC Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Shares of MCK opened at $383.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.29 and a 200-day moving average of $353.66. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.