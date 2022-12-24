Courier Capital LLC Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of MCK opened at $383.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.29 and a 200-day moving average of $353.66. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.