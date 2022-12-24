Scout Investments Inc. Sells 233,086 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,086 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of ChampionX worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,029,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after acquiring an additional 457,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,919 shares of company stock worth $4,827,903. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.63.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

