Scout Investments Inc. Takes $9.83 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 141,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after buying an additional 403,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,039,000 after acquiring an additional 649,193 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

