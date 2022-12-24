Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,045 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $19,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

