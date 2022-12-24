New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.