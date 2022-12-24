Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620,616 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $21,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

