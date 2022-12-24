New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,700 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

NYSE HCA opened at $240.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

