Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,824,703. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $161.45 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day moving average of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.