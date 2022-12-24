MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $498,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 75,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $176.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

