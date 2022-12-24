New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.36 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,771,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

