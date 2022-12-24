The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.