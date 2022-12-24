MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $33.71 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $145.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

