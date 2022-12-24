New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 343,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point cut their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

