MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

