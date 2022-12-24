MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
Truist Financial stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
