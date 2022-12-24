The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,086 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,355,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 38.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 113,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

