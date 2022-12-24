MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,052 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American International Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,494,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.