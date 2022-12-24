Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 20,358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $229.11 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.12 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.