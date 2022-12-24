MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.5% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $14,085,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 127,432 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.