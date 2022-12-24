MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Owens Corning by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

