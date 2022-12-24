McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 905.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $703.94 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $929.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $687.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

