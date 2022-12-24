Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $267.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day moving average of $289.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

