MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,684 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $1,316,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Robert Half International by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Trading Up 2.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

