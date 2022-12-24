Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 100,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 97,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $200.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.05 and a 200-day moving average of $208.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.