Norway Savings Bank Has $151,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 9,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 502,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

