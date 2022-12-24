Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,961 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 960,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 239,263 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 273.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.