Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,207,000 after buying an additional 182,178 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 72,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 494,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $64.32.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

