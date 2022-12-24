Norway Savings Bank Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 10.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.