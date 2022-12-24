Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.94. 723,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 44,763,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,587 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

