Norway Savings Bank Buys 110 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after buying an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.00. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

