Norway Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LHX opened at $206.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.31 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.40.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.