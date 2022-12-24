Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.
Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regions Financial (RF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.