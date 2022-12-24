Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

RF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

