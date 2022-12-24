Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,645 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Repligen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 34.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Repligen by 72.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Repligen by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.57. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $270.00.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

