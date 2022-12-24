Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Verve Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verve Therapeutics news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $3,025,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $3,025,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,282.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,545 shares of company stock worth $15,048,628. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERV opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

