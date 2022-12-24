Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FINV opened at $5.09 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.72 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

