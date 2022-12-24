Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

