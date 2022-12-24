Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 158.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 254.5% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,493,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,509,000 after acquiring an additional 757,567 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,854,000. Finally, Brightworth raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,480,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

