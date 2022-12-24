Adam Woodrow Sells 6,750 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) insider Adam Woodrow sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $13,432.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adam Woodrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Adam Woodrow sold 3,820 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $7,563.60.
- On Friday, October 28th, Adam Woodrow sold 4,563 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $15,833.61.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $1.76 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
