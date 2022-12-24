TheStreet Downgrades V2X (NYSE:VVX) to C

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $39.56 on Thursday. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.94.

V2X Company Profile

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.44. V2X had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $958.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V2X will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

