TheStreet Downgrades V2X (NYSE:VVX) to C

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
V2X Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $39.56 on Thursday. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.94.
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
