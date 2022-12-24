Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.87 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DELL opened at $39.12 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

