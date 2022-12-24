TheStreet Downgrades Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) to C+

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ UNB opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 19.13%.
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
