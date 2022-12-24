TheStreet Downgrades Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) to C+

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNB opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 19.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.