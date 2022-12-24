iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Raised by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $220.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

