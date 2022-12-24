Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 2,863 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE IRT opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

