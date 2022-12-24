Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires Shares of 10,538 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 433.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

