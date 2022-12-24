Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 7,754 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 479,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 328,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 149,336 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.